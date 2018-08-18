Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Tenaris (TS) Stock Price

News articles about Tenaris (NYSE:TS) have been trending somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Tenaris earned a media sentiment score of 0.09 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.8635438911876 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of TS stock opened at $33.11 on Friday. Tenaris has a 1 year low of $25.91 and a 1 year high of $40.64. The company has a market cap of $20.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.61.

Tenaris (NYSE:TS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29. Tenaris had a net margin of 10.21% and a return on equity of 5.74%. The company had revenue of $1.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.79 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.06 earnings per share. Tenaris’s quarterly revenue was up 43.9% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Tenaris will post 1.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenaris from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price target on shares of Tenaris in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies set a $44.00 price target on shares of Tenaris and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Tenaris from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.32.

Tenaris SA produces and sells seamless and welded steel tubular products and related services for the oil and gas industry, and other industrial applications. The company offers products for oil and gas drilling operations, such as casing and tubing products, premium connections, drill pipes, coiled tubing, hot-rolled and cold-drawn seamless tubes, tubular and non-tubular accessories, and devices.

