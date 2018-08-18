Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Luby’s (LUB) Stock Price

Media coverage about Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Luby’s earned a news impact score of 0.19 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the restaurant operator an impact score of 45.0177110099452 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

Shares of NYSE LUB traded down $0.05 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.15. The stock had a trading volume of 27,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,823. Luby’s has a fifty-two week low of $2.15 and a fifty-two week high of $3.20.

Luby’s (NYSE:LUB) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 16th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $86.00 million during the quarter. Luby’s had a negative net margin of 9.43% and a negative return on equity of 11.06%.

Luby's, Inc operates as a multi-brand restaurant company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Company-Owned Restaurants, Franchise Operations, and Culinary Contract Services. Its primary brands include Luby's Cafeteria, Fuddruckers – World's Greatest Hamburgers, and Luby's Culinary Contract Services; and other brands comprise Cheeseburger in Paradise.

