Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Cimpress (CMPR) Stock Price

News coverage about Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR) has been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Cimpress earned a media sentiment score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media stories about the business services provider an impact score of 46.7424573148959 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

CMPR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered Cimpress from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 26th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Cimpress from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Aegis restated a “sell” rating and issued a $114.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Finally, SunTrust Banks restated a “hold” rating and issued a $144.00 price objective on shares of Cimpress in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.75.

Shares of Cimpress stock opened at $138.15 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 162.53, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of -0.16. Cimpress has a fifty-two week low of $87.40 and a fifty-two week high of $171.76.

In related news, EVP Cornelis David Arends bought 400 shares of Cimpress stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $144.30 per share, with a total value of $57,720.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sean Edward Quinn sold 776 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.49, for a total value of $107,468.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

About Cimpress

Cimpress N.V. operates as a technology based company in North America, Europe, Australia, New Zealand, South America, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It aggregates individually customized orders for a range of print, signage, apparel, and related products primarily through the Internet. The company operates through four segments: Vistaprint, Upload and Print, National Pen, and All Other Businesses.

