Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (CHKR) Stock Price

Headlines about Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust (NYSE:CHKR) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust earned a media sentiment score of 0.10 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the oil and gas producer an impact score of 46.8333900378921 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

CHKR stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $1.75. 163,042 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 108,585. Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust has a one year low of $1.20 and a one year high of $2.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $81.81 million, a P/E ratio of 5.00 and a beta of 0.59.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.063 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.40%. This is a boost from Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05.

Chesapeake Granite Wash Trust owns royalty interests in the oil and natural gas properties located in the Colony Granite Wash play in Washita County in the Anadarko Basin of Western Oklahoma. The company has royalty interests in 69 producing wells and 118 development wells, and in approximately 26,400 net acres of area.

