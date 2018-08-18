Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Xcel Energy (XEL) Share Price

Media coverage about Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment reports. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Xcel Energy earned a daily sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news stories about the utilities provider an impact score of 46.0546918233805 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the immediate future.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on XEL. Barclays assumed coverage on Xcel Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $53.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xcel Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Bank of America restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Xcel Energy in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Xcel Energy from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.90.

NYSE XEL opened at $48.29 on Friday. Xcel Energy has a fifty-two week low of $41.51 and a fifty-two week high of $52.22. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Xcel Energy (NYSE:XEL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.71 billion. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 10.06%. Xcel Energy’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.45 EPS. equities analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy will post 2.44 EPS for the current year.

In other Xcel Energy news, Director Timothy V. Wolf sold 3,163 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.15, for a total value of $142,809.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $45,150. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.22% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Xcel Energy Inc is a public utility holding company. The Company’s operations include the activity of four utility subsidiaries that serve electric and natural gas customers in eight states. The Company’s segments include regulated electric utility, regulated natural gas utility and all other. The Company’s utility subsidiaries include NSP-Minnesota, NSP-Wisconsin, Public Service Company of Colorado (PSCo) and Southwestern Public Service Co (SPS), which serve customers in portions of Colorado, Michigan, Minnesota, New Mexico, North Dakota, South Dakota, Texas and Wisconsin.

