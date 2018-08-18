Somewhat Favorable News Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect Neogen (NEOG) Share Price

News stories about Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies positive and negative media coverage by monitoring more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Neogen earned a news sentiment score of 0.06 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the company an impact score of 44.8809555856783 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next several days.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Neogen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Neogen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. Finally, Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on shares of Neogen from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.75.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $84.12 on Friday. Neogen has a 1 year low of $48.55 and a 1 year high of $84.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 69.52 and a beta of 1.33.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. Neogen had a net margin of 15.70% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The company had revenue of $109.29 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $108.11 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. Neogen’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider James L. Herbert sold 38,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.20, for a total transaction of $3,172,920.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 775,226 shares in the company, valued at $63,723,577.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Parnell sold 2,418 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.97, for a total transaction of $203,039.46. Following the transaction, the director now owns 14,073 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,181,709.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 246,650 shares of company stock worth $20,257,385 in the last quarter. 4.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

