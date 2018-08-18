Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact Pathfinder Bancorp (PBHC) Stock Price

News articles about Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. Accern identifies positive and negative press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Pathfinder Bancorp earned a news impact score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the savings and loans company an impact score of 48.1454031211079 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

NASDAQ PBHC remained flat at $$15.40 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,616. Pathfinder Bancorp has a 12-month low of $14.60 and a 12-month high of $16.64. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.95 million, a PE ratio of 17.80 and a beta of -0.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

Pathfinder Bancorp (NASDAQ:PBHC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pathfinder Bancorp had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 8.95%. The firm had revenue of $7.49 million for the quarter.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 19th.

About Pathfinder Bancorp

Pathfinder Bancorp, Inc operates as a holding company for Pathfinder Bank that provides various banking and financial products and services primarily in Oswego and Onondaga counties, New York. The company accepts various deposits, including checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, and demand and time deposits.

