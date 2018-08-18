Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Impact DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock (DNP) Share Price

Media coverage about DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:DNP) has been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. The research group rates the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock earned a news sentiment score of 0.16 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news headlines about the investment management company an impact score of 46.655831140649 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of NYSE:DNP opened at $11.09 on Friday. DNP Select Income Fund Inc. Common Stock has a 12-month low of $9.71 and a 12-month high of $11.57.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a $0.065 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.03%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th.

There is no company description available for DNP Select Income Fund.

