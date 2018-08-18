Somewhat Favorable Media Coverage Somewhat Unlikely to Affect TELUS (TU) Share Price

News stories about TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) have been trending somewhat positive this week, according to Accern Sentiment Analysis. Accern identifies positive and negative media coverage by reviewing more than 20 million news and blog sources. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. TELUS earned a news impact score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned press coverage about the Wireless communications provider an impact score of 48.1696163073056 out of 100, meaning that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Shares of TU stock opened at $37.45 on Friday. TELUS has a twelve month low of $34.28 and a twelve month high of $38.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.45, a PEG ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

TELUS (NYSE:TU) (TSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Friday, August 3rd. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. TELUS had a return on equity of 17.45% and a net margin of 10.61%. The business had revenue of $3.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts forecast that TELUS will post 2.17 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a $0.404 dividend. This represents a $1.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. TELUS’s dividend payout ratio is 79.80%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on TU. Barclays dropped their price objective on TELUS from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. CIBC cut TELUS from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Echelon Wealth Partners set a $52.00 price objective on TELUS and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded TELUS from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.80.

TELUS Company Profile

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications products and services in Canada. It operates through Wireless and Wireline segments. The company's telecommunications products and services comprise wireless and wireline voice and data services; data services, including Internet protocol; television services; hosting, managed information technology, and security and cloud-based services; healthcare solutions; business process outsourcing; and security solutions.

