Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (SOI) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning. Zacks Investment Research currently has $19.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. manufactures and provides patented mobile proppant management systems which unload, store and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites and its systems are deployed in many of the most active oil and natural gas basins in the United States, including the Permian Basin, the Eagle Ford Shale and the SCOOP/STACK formation. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc. is based in Houston, United States. “

Separately, Seaport Global Securities reissued a buy rating on shares of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure in a research note on Monday, August 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.83.

Shares of SOI opened at $16.58 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $826.47 million, a PE ratio of 34.54 and a beta of 0.15. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure has a 52-week low of $12.17 and a 52-week high of $23.98.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure (NYSE:SOI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $47.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.85 million. Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The business’s revenue was up 252.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.01 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure will post 1.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure news, CFO Kyle S. Ramachandran acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.17 per share, with a total value of $80,850.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William A. Zartler acquired 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $16.17 per share, for a total transaction of $97,020.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 14.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fred Alger Management Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 166.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,217,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,684,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386,252 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,676,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,961,000 after acquiring an additional 499,738 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,301,357 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,597,000 after acquiring an additional 35,954 shares during the last quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Hodges Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,137,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,842,000 after acquiring an additional 102,455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,095,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,143,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366 shares during the last quarter. 71.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure, Inc manufactures and sells patented mobile proppant management systems to unload, store, and deliver proppant at oil and natural gas well sites in the United States. The company's systems are designed for transferring large quantities of proppant to the well sites.

