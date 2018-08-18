Solar Senior Capital (SUNS) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Report Shows

News headlines about Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) have been trending somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Solar Senior Capital earned a media sentiment score of 0.07 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave news articles about the asset manager an impact score of 46.2462804895372 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

Solar Senior Capital stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.89. 16,148 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 38,123. The firm has a market cap of $271.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 0.60. Solar Senior Capital has a twelve month low of $16.10 and a twelve month high of $18.40.

Solar Senior Capital (NASDAQ:SUNS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The asset manager reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $9.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.60 million. Solar Senior Capital had a net margin of 64.99% and a return on equity of 8.37%. analysts forecast that Solar Senior Capital will post 1.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.117 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 22nd. Solar Senior Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 100.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Maxim Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $18.50 target price on shares of Solar Senior Capital in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Solar Senior Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 10th.

Solar Senior Capital Company Profile

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. is a business development company specializing in investments in leveraged, middle-market companies in the United States. The fund invests in the form of senior secured loans, including first lien, unitranche, and second lien debt instruments. It does not invest in start-up companies or companies having speculative business plans.

