Softcat (SCT) Sets New 12-Month High at $847.00

Softcat PLC (LON:SCT)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 847 ($10.80) and last traded at GBX 845 ($10.78), with a volume of 246727 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 826 ($10.54).

SCT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 600 ($7.65) to GBX 805 ($10.27) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 17th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Softcat to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from GBX 600 ($7.65) to GBX 690 ($8.80) in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Softcat from GBX 700 ($8.93) to GBX 740 ($9.44) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd.

In related news, insider Martin Hellawell sold 860,000 shares of Softcat stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 715 ($9.12), for a total value of £6,149,000 ($7,844,112.77).

Softcat plc primarily acts as a value-added IT reseller in the United Kingdom. It provides IT infrastructure services to corporate and public sector organizations, such as software licensing, workplace technology, cloud and datacenter, and networking and security services. The company also offers business intelligence and analytics solutions; asset management solutions; cloud and managed services; collaboration solutions; commodity sourcing solutions; end user computing and mobility solutions; and print solutions, as well as provides professional services.

