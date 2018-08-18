Social Send Price Tops $0.0463 on Major Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 8.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on August 18th. One Social Send coin can now be purchased for about $0.0463 or 0.00000728 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. During the last week, Social Send has traded up 19.7% against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market capitalization of $1.48 million and approximately $2,331.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Social Send alerts:

PIVX (PIVX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00017442 BTC.

ALQO (ALQO) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002303 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00008648 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000440 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002413 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Vitae (VITAE) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Social Send Coin Profile

SEND is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 34,264,697 coins and its circulating supply is 32,074,754 coins. Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Social Send Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Social Send and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.