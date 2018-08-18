SMTC (SMTX) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Shows

News headlines about SMTC (NASDAQ:SMTX) have trended somewhat positive recently, Accern Sentiment reports. The research firm identifies negative and positive media coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SMTC earned a media sentiment score of 0.17 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned news coverage about the technology company an impact score of 47.9155539161378 out of 100, indicating that recent media coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Shares of NASDAQ SMTX traded up $0.25 on Friday, hitting $2.80. The company had a trading volume of 155,225 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,180. SMTC has a 12-month low of $1.24 and a 12-month high of $3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Get SMTC alerts:

SMTC Company Profile

SMTC Corporation provides electronics manufacturing services worldwide. The company offers end-to-end electronics manufacturing services, including product design and engineering; printed circuit board assembly; production, enclosure, cable assembly, and precision metal fabrication; systems integration and testing; and configuration to order, build to order, and direct order fulfillment services.

Featured Story: Understanding Analyst Recommendations



Receive News & Ratings for SMTC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SMTC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.