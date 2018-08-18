SmileyCoin (SMLY) Price Reaches $0.0000

SmileyCoin (CURRENCY:SMLY) traded down 4.9% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. One SmileyCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Trade Satoshi and SouthXchange. SmileyCoin has a market cap of $542,349.00 and approximately $75.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0362 or 0.00000565 BTC.

BunnyCoin (BUN) traded up 192.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoldCoin (GLD) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0456 or 0.00000710 BTC.

Footy Cash (XFT) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00004315 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00009601 BTC.

Bitmark (BTM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001726 BTC.

CampusCoin (CMPCO) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Rupee (RUP) traded 20.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0249 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Canada eCoin (CDN) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0054 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Creativecoin (CREA) traded 31.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0325 or 0.00000508 BTC.

SmileyCoin Coin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses theScrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2014. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 25,960,250,000 coins. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info . SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

SmileyCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange and Trade Satoshi. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmileyCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmileyCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

