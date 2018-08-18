Smart Global (SGH) and Tower Semiconductor (TSEM) Critical Review

Smart Global (NASDAQ: TSEM) and Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Smart Global and Tower Semiconductor, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Smart Global 0 1 6 0 2.86 Tower Semiconductor 0 0 5 0 3.00

Smart Global currently has a consensus price target of $52.07, suggesting a potential upside of 71.57%. Tower Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $35.50, suggesting a potential upside of 78.39%. Given Tower Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Tower Semiconductor is more favorable than Smart Global.

Profitability

This table compares Smart Global and Tower Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Smart Global 6.99% 94.82% 21.43% Tower Semiconductor 19.58% 19.19% 11.65%

Risk and Volatility

Smart Global has a beta of -0.68, indicating that its share price is 168% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tower Semiconductor has a beta of 1.12, indicating that its share price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

86.8% of Smart Global shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 46.2% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 6.9% of Smart Global shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Tower Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Smart Global and Tower Semiconductor’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Smart Global $132.88 million 5.10 -$7.79 million $2.04 14.88 Tower Semiconductor $1.39 billion 1.41 $298.01 million $2.21 9.00

Tower Semiconductor has higher revenue and earnings than Smart Global. Tower Semiconductor is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Smart Global, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

About Smart Global

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures, and supplies specialty memory solutions worldwide. The company offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) components, which are used to manufacture modules and other products; DRAM modules for desktop, notebook, and server applications, as well as for use in smartphones; and specialty DRAM modules for industrial, communications, and networking applications, as well as develops specialized memory module designs based on original equipment manufacturer (OEM) requirements. It also provides flash memory, USB, and serial advanced technology attachment products primarily for use in communications equipment, printers, servers and storage products, switches, and routers; and aerospace, automotive, and defense industries, as well as industrial applications. In addition, the company offers supply chain services, including procurement, logistics, inventory management, temporary warehousing, programming, kitting, and packaging. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. sells its products to OEMs through direct sales force and independent sales representatives in North America, Latin America, Asia, and Europe. The company was formerly known as Saleen Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to SMART Global Holdings, Inc. in August 2014. SMART Global Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. The company provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS. It also offers transfer optimization and development process services to integrated device manufacturers and fabless companies. The company serves various markets, such as automotive, medical, industrial, consumer, aerospace and defense, and others. Tower Semiconductor Ltd. was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Migdal Haemek, Israel.

