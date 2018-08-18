Signition LP Has $1.75 Million Holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (HON)

Signition LP grew its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 196.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 12,167 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,066 shares during the period. Honeywell International comprises about 1.1% of Signition LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest position. Signition LP’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $1,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of HON. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International during the second quarter worth $100,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter valued at $101,000. Well Done LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $103,000. Jolley Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Finally, Bruderman Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Honeywell International in the first quarter valued at $114,000. Institutional investors own 74.59% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $157.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. TheStreet raised shares of Honeywell International from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $172.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $170.29.

Shares of HON stock opened at $155.17 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $134.50 and a one year high of $165.13.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The conglomerate reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.01 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $10.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.80 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 3.88% and a return on equity of 31.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.80 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a $0.745 dividend. This represents a $2.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.91%.

In other Honeywell International news, Director Jaime Chico /Fa Pardo sold 3,426 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.59, for a total value of $515,921.34. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 43,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,591,776.07. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vimal Kapur sold 9,996 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.25, for a total transaction of $1,591,863.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,568,861.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 130,977 shares of company stock valued at $19,788,828. Corporate insiders own 1.33% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace; Home and Building Technologies; Performance Materials and Technologies; and Safety and Productivity Solutions. The Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircraft and vehicles that it sells to original equipment manufacturers and other customers in various markets, including air transport, regional, business and general aviation aircraft, airlines, aircraft operators, defense and space contractors, and automotive and truck manufacturers.

