Signet Jewelers (SIG) Receives News Sentiment Score of 0.21

Media coverage about Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) has trended somewhat positive on Saturday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm scores the sentiment of news coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Signet Jewelers earned a media sentiment score of 0.21 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 45.2968081645711 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next several days.

These are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment Analysis’s analysis:

Get Signet Jewelers alerts:

Several research firms recently commented on SIG. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Wednesday, June 6th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Signet Jewelers from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. ValuEngine cut Signet Jewelers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on shares of Signet Jewelers in a research report on Thursday, June 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Signet Jewelers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Signet Jewelers presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.34.

SIG stock opened at $62.40 on Friday. Signet Jewelers has a fifty-two week low of $33.11 and a fifty-two week high of $77.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 3.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.59, a PEG ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.81.

Signet Jewelers (NYSE:SIG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.19. Signet Jewelers had a positive return on equity of 18.52% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Signet Jewelers’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts predict that Signet Jewelers will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 2nd. Signet Jewelers’s dividend payout ratio is 22.73%.

About Signet Jewelers

Signet Jewelers Limited engages in the retail sale of diamond jewelry, watches, and other products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, the Republic of Ireland, and the Channel Islands. Its Sterling Jewelers division operates stores in malls and off-mall locations primarily under the Kay Jewelers, Kay Jewelers Outlet, Jared The Galleria Of Jewelry, Jared Vault, and various mall-based regional brands, as well as JamesAllen.com, an online jewelry retailer Website.

Recommended Story: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Signet Jewelers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signet Jewelers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.