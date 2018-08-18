SIG plc (SHI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of SIG plc (LON:SHI) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 157.50 ($2.01).

SHI has been the topic of several research reports. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of SIG in a research report on Friday, May 11th. Liberum Capital upgraded SIG to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on SIG from GBX 174 ($2.22) to GBX 144 ($1.84) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 12th.

Get SIG alerts:

SHI stock traded down GBX 0.50 ($0.01) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 120.30 ($1.53). 1,248,972 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,830,000. SIG has a 12-month low of GBX 108.25 ($1.38) and a 12-month high of GBX 184.90 ($2.36).

SIG plc engages in the distribution and merchant of specialist building products for the construction and related markets in the United Kingdom, Ireland, and Mainland Europe. It offers insulation and energy management products, such as structural and technical insulations, dry linings, construction accessories, fixings, air handling systems, and modular housing systems.

Featured Article: Why Dividend Stocks May Be Right for You



Receive News & Ratings for SIG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SIG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.