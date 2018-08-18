Sierra Wireless, Inc. (SWIR) Shares Bought by Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC

Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC raised its holdings in Sierra Wireless, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) by 21.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 36,848 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,385 shares during the quarter. Balter Liquid Alternatives LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Sierra Wireless worth $595,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 221.5% in the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 6,463 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $106,000 after buying an additional 4,453 shares during the period. Insight 2811 Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sierra Wireless in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. WealthTrust Axiom LLC increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 28.2% in the 1st quarter. WealthTrust Axiom LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after buying an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 55.2% in the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 24,797 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 8,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd increased its stake in shares of Sierra Wireless by 86.8% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 25,417 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 11,808 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 22.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sierra Wireless stock opened at $19.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Sierra Wireless, Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.10 and a 12 month high of $23.50. The firm has a market cap of $700.24 million, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 2.89.

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ:SWIR) (TSE:SW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.06. Sierra Wireless had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $201.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $199.17 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Sierra Wireless, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Sierra Wireless from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 30th. CIBC raised Sierra Wireless from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. ValuEngine raised Sierra Wireless from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Sierra Wireless from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank set a $21.00 price objective on Sierra Wireless and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.60.

Sierra Wireless

Sierra Wireless, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in building the Internet of Things (IoT) with intelligent wireless solutions in North America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in three segments: Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) Solutions, Enterprise Solutions, and Cloud and Connectivity Services.

