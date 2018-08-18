Short Interest in TransUnion (TRU) Rises By 58.6%

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,315,515 shares, a growth of 58.6% from the July 13th total of 1,459,884 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,019,680 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TRU shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on TransUnion from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on TransUnion from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $65.00 price objective on TransUnion and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on TransUnion from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Finally, SunTrust Banks raised their price objective on TransUnion from $64.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.79.

In other news, CAO Timothy Elberfeld sold 1,590 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.29, for a total value of $114,941.10. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 15,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,114,856.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP John T. Danaher sold 4,318 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.76, for a total value of $318,495.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 49,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,650,456.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 301,029 shares of company stock worth $21,391,328 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB now owns 19,372 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,388,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Pendal Group Ltd raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares during the period. Bfsg LLC raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 6,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 19.0% in the 2nd quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 4,961 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in shares of TransUnion by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 14,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $806,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. 99.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TransUnion stock opened at $75.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $13.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.69. TransUnion has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $75.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a current ratio of 1.59.

TransUnion (NYSE:TRU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The business services provider reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $563.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $540.86 million. TransUnion had a return on equity of 21.06% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm’s revenue was up 18.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. analysts expect that TransUnion will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.40%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 21st. TransUnion’s payout ratio is presently 17.54%.

About TransUnion

TransUnion provides risk and information solutions. The company operates in three segments: U.S. Information Services (USIS), International, and Consumer Interactive. The USIS segment provides consumer reports, risk scores, and analytical and decisioning services for businesses. These businesses use its services to acquire new customers; assess consumer ability to pay for services; identify cross-selling opportunities; measure and manage debt portfolio risk; collect debt; verify consumer identities; and investigate potential fraud.

