Short Interest in Plantronics Inc (PLT) Expands By 64.6%

Plantronics Inc (NYSE:PLT) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,144,720 shares, a growth of 64.6% from the July 13th total of 695,590 shares. Approximately 3.5% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 409,365 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.8 days.

In related news, CEO Joseph B. Burton sold 3,506 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.36, for a total value of $267,718.16. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,672,510.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Greggory C. Hammann sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.20, for a total transaction of $146,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,634 shares in the company, valued at $1,364,008.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,599 shares of company stock worth $420,985 over the last three months. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Plantronics by 4.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,784,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $288,606,000 after acquiring an additional 152,066 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Plantronics by 2.4% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 880,808 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,163,000 after buying an additional 20,383 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Plantronics during the first quarter valued at approximately $52,342,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in Plantronics by 76.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 712,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $54,328,000 after buying an additional 307,700 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in Plantronics by 14.6% during the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 455,755 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,514,000 after buying an additional 57,927 shares during the period. 92.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:PLT opened at $66.75 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a PE ratio of 24.63 and a beta of 1.15. Plantronics has a one year low of $41.28 and a one year high of $82.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 6.86 and a current ratio of 7.40.

Plantronics (NYSE:PLT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $221.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.79 million. Plantronics had a positive return on equity of 25.39% and a negative net margin of 0.60%. sell-side analysts anticipate that Plantronics will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 17th. Plantronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.14%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Sidoti raised shares of Plantronics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Saturday, July 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Plantronics from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Plantronics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Plantronics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.00.

Plantronics Company Profile

Plantronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets lightweight communications headsets, telephone headset systems, other communication endpoints, and accessories for the business and consumer markets under the Plantronics brand worldwide. The company also manufactures and markets specialty telephone products under the Clarity brand.

