SHIELD Price Up 15.4% Over Last Week (XSH)

SHIELD (CURRENCY:XSH) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 18th. In the last week, SHIELD has traded up 15.4% against the dollar. One SHIELD coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0126 or 0.00000198 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Stocks.Exchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi. SHIELD has a market cap of $6.47 million and $20,657.00 worth of SHIELD was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6,400.97 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $295.67 or 0.04624591 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $551.83 or 0.08631312 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $56.92 or 0.00890637 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $98.78 or 0.01545638 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.19 or 0.00206438 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $140.78 or 0.02202739 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.98 or 0.00297024 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000038 BTC.

About SHIELD

SHIELD (CRYPTO:XSH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the MultipleAlgorithms hashing algorithm. Its launch date was October 3rd, 2017. SHIELD’s total supply is 512,973,375 coins. SHIELD’s official message board is medium.com/@SHIELDcurrency . SHIELD’s official Twitter account is @SHIELDcurrency . The official website for SHIELD is www.shieldx.sh . The Reddit community for SHIELD is /r/SHIELDCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling SHIELD

SHIELD can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Trade Satoshi and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SHIELD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SHIELD should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SHIELD using one of the exchanges listed above.

