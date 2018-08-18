Shawcor Ltd (SCL) to Post Q3 2018 Earnings of $0.12 Per Share, Cormark Forecasts

Shawcor Ltd (TSE:SCL) – Analysts at Cormark decreased their Q3 2018 earnings per share estimates for shares of Shawcor in a research report issued on Monday, August 13th. Cormark analyst J. Zhang now forecasts that the company will earn $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.15. Cormark also issued estimates for Shawcor’s Q4 2018 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2019 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q3 2019 earnings at $0.38 EPS and Q4 2019 earnings at $0.43 EPS.

Shares of SCL stock opened at C$27.53 on Thursday. Shawcor has a 52-week low of C$23.60 and a 52-week high of C$30.10.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th.

Shawcor Company Profile

Shawcor Ltd., an energy services company, provides products and services for the pipeline, pipe services, petrochemical, and industrial segments of the energy industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Pipeline and Pipe Services, and Petrochemical and Industrial. The company offers pipe coating, insulation coating, and weight coating systems, as well as custom coating and field joint application services for onshore and offshore pipelines; ultrasonic and radiographic pipeline girth weld inspection services for pipeline operators and construction contractors; manufactures and sells heat shrinkable sleeves, adhesives, and liquid coatings for pipeline joint protection applications; and designs and assembles engineered pipe logistics products and services.

