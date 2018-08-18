SGS (SGSOY) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

SGS (OTCMKTS:SGSOY) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “SGS SA is an inspection, verification, testing and certification company. The Company provides specialized business solutions that improve quality, safety, productivity and reduces risk. Its portfolio of services includes agricultural services, minerals services, oil, gas and chemicals services, life science services, consumer testing services, systems and services certification, industrial services, environmental services, automotive services, government and institutions services. SGS SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Separately, Citigroup upgraded SGS from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:SGSOY opened at $25.83 on Thursday. SGS has a twelve month low of $22.03 and a twelve month high of $27.47. The firm has a market cap of $19.79 billion, a PE ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

SGS Company Profile

SGS SA provides inspection, verification, testing, certification, and quality assurance services in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in nine segments: Agriculture, Food and Life; Minerals Services; Oil, Gas, & Chemicals Services; Consumer and Retail Services; Certification and Business Enhancement; Industrial Services; Environment, Health and Safety Services; Transportation Services; and Governments and Institutions Services.

