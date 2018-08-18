SGL Carbon (SGL) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.34) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a €13.50 ($15.34) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.10 ($16.02) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.01 ($13.65).

Shares of SGL Carbon stock opened at €11.06 ($12.57) on Tuesday. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of €8.09 ($9.19) and a twelve month high of €14.70 ($16.70).

SGL Carbon Company Profile

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

