SGL Carbon (SGL) Given a €12.00 Price Target by Baader Bank Analysts

Baader Bank set a €12.00 ($13.64) price objective on SGL Carbon (ETR:SGL) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Cfra set a €13.00 ($14.77) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Berenberg Bank set a €13.50 ($15.34) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 8th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €10.00 ($11.36) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Societe Generale set a €13.50 ($15.34) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €14.10 ($16.02) target price on shares of SGL Carbon and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €12.01 ($13.65).

Shares of SGL Carbon stock opened at €11.06 ($12.57) on Tuesday. SGL Carbon has a twelve month low of €8.09 ($9.19) and a twelve month high of €14.70 ($16.70).

SGL Carbon SE manufactures and sells carbon and graphite products in Europe, Asia, Africa, Australia, and Latin and North America. The company operates in two business units, Composites-Fibers & Materials; and Graphite Materials & Systems. It provides process solutions for chemical and related industries; and equipment solutions, such as heat exchangers, quenchers, pumps, rupture disks, piping products, expansion joints/bellows, dip and intel pipes, liners and lining services, and other components, as well as columns, reactors, and vessels.

