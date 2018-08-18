SG Americas Securities LLC Has $7.61 Million Stake in YY Inc (YY)

SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in YY Inc (NASDAQ:YY) by 548.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,706 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 64,032 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in YY were worth $7,606,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of YY. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of YY by 27.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,363,055 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $248,594,000 after buying an additional 513,995 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Ltd lifted its stake in shares of YY by 667.6% in the second quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 496,943 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $49,928,000 after buying an additional 432,204 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its stake in shares of YY by 153.8% in the first quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 364,549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $38,351,000 after buying an additional 220,911 shares during the last quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. increased its position in YY by 305.4% during the first quarter. Greystone Managed Investments Inc. now owns 219,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $23,112,000 after acquiring an additional 165,500 shares during the period. Finally, SeaTown Holdings Pte. Ltd. bought a new position in YY during the first quarter worth $14,938,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub lowered shares of YY from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine lowered shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of YY from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $131.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 15th. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of YY from $160.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of YY in a research report on Wednesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $133.90.

Shares of YY stock opened at $73.64 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 0.95. YY Inc has a 52-week low of $68.44 and a 52-week high of $142.97.

YY (NASDAQ:YY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 13th. The information services provider reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.81 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $570.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $544.76 million. YY had a net margin of 23.00% and a return on equity of 27.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that YY Inc will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

YY Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the live streaming business in the People's Republic of China. The company operates YY Live platform, an online music and entertainment live streaming service; and Huya platform, a live streaming platform, including online games, console games, mobile games, entertainments, sports, etc.

