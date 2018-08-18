Select Income REIT (SIR) Earns News Sentiment Rating of 0.11

News stories about Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) have trended somewhat positive on Saturday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group rates the sentiment of news coverage by monitoring more than 20 million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. Select Income REIT earned a media sentiment score of 0.11 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned headlines about the real estate investment trust an impact score of 47.6330498910273 out of 100, meaning that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next few days.

Here are some of the news articles that may have impacted Accern Sentiment’s analysis:

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub raised Select Income REIT from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Zacks Investment Research raised Select Income REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. TheStreet lowered Select Income REIT from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 7th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on Select Income REIT from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.92.

Select Income REIT stock traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $21.16. 308,432 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 363,337. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 7.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.62. Select Income REIT has a fifty-two week low of $17.90 and a fifty-two week high of $26.26.

Select Income REIT (NASDAQ:SIR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.62 by ($0.49). Select Income REIT had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 16.59%. The business had revenue of $116.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $118.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. Select Income REIT’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts forecast that Select Income REIT will post 2.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 27th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.64%. Select Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.38%.

About Select Income REIT

SIR is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns directly or indirectly through its subsidiaries, including its majority owned subsidiary, Industrial Logistics Properties Trust, or ILPT, properties that are primarily leased to single tenants. As of March 31, 2018, our consolidated portfolio included 366 buildings, leasable land parcels and easements with approximately 45.5 million rentable square feet located in 36 states.

