Sei Investments Co. Has $12.58 Million Holdings in Nordson Co. (NDSN)

Sei Investments Co. trimmed its stake in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN) by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 97,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,249 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned 0.17% of Nordson worth $12,583,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CI Global Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 1,721.4% in the first quarter. CI Global Investments Inc. now owns 1,275 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $174,000 after acquiring an additional 1,205 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. bought a new stake in Nordson in the second quarter worth $206,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its holdings in Nordson by 4,687.9% in the first quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the first quarter valued at $278,000. Finally, Ramsey Quantitative Systems bought a new position in shares of Nordson during the second quarter valued at $289,000. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on NDSN shares. ValuEngine downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 27th. BidaskClub downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Wellington Shields downgraded Nordson from a “gradually accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co set a $135.00 price target on Nordson and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on Nordson from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $153.60.

Nordson stock opened at $134.99 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.14, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.31. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $107.16 and a one year high of $151.84.

Nordson (NASDAQ:NDSN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $553.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $551.98 million. Nordson had a return on equity of 28.97% and a net margin of 16.63%. Nordson’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.35 earnings per share. research analysts anticipate that Nordson Co. will post 6 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 20th. This is a boost from Nordson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio is 22.35%.

Nordson Company Profile

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids. Its Adhesive Dispensing Systems segment provides dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for adhesives, lotions, liquids, and fibers to disposable products and roll goods; and product assembly dispensing, coating, and laminating systems for use in paper and paperboard converting applications, as well as for the manufacture of roll goods.

