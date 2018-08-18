Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Reduces Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (MMC)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC decreased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 212,147 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,360 shares during the period. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $17,390,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 4.9% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 506,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,477,000 after acquiring an additional 23,808 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in the first quarter worth $232,000. IFM Investors Pty Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 10.2% in the first quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 15,950 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 16.1% in the second quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 2,515,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $206,165,000 after acquiring an additional 349,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 296.6% in the second quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $222,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.64% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research note on Tuesday, August 7th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Bank of America cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 26th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $91.36.

Marsh & McLennan Companies stock opened at $84.00 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.92 billion, a PE ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $76.68 and a 12-month high of $87.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a return on equity of 29.26% and a net margin of 11.13%. Marsh & McLennan Companies’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. sell-side analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Marsh & McLennan Companies Profile

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance, reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services.

