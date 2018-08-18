Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Invests $24.70 Million in Enerplus Corp (ERF) Stock

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enerplus Corp (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,960,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,701,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ERF. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Enerplus during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in Enerplus during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $149,000. Creative Planning increased its position in Enerplus by 72.2% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,174 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $242,000 after buying an additional 8,040 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ETRADE Capital Management LLC increased its position in Enerplus by 46.1% during the 1st quarter. ETRADE Capital Management LLC now owns 29,103 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 9,177 shares in the last quarter. 50.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. TheStreet lowered Enerplus from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research lowered Enerplus from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. Finally, SunTrust Banks assumed coverage on Enerplus in a report on Thursday, June 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.40.

Enerplus stock opened at $12.28 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.35 and a beta of 1.28. Enerplus Corp has a 12 month low of $8.23 and a 12 month high of $13.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.53.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, August 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $183.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $241.51 million. Enerplus had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.88%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.53 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Corp will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 30th were issued a $0.008 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 27th. Enerplus’s payout ratio is 11.25%.

Enerplus Corporation, together with subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas in the United States and Canada. Its crude oil properties are located in the Fort Berthold region of North Dakota and the Elm Coulee field in Richland County, Montana; and crude oil Waterfloods in Alberta and Saskatchewan, Canada.

