Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC Increases Position in ESCO Technologies Inc. (ESE)

Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC increased its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 328,075 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,313 shares during the quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC’s holdings in ESCO Technologies were worth $18,930,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 75.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 2,453 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $142,000 after purchasing an additional 1,056 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $316,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ESCO Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $490,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 50.1% in the 2nd quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,364 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,060,000 after purchasing an additional 6,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 25.3% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after purchasing an additional 5,702 shares in the last quarter. 94.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on ESE shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. B. Riley set a $71.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ESCO Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. ESCO Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.00.

Shares of NYSE:ESE opened at $67.85 on Friday. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.55 and a 52 week high of $68.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 2.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of 28.13 and a beta of 1.04.

ESCO Technologies (NYSE:ESE) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.02. ESCO Technologies had a net margin of 11.09% and a return on equity of 8.76%. The company had revenue of $192.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.99 million. sell-side analysts forecast that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 2.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 2nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.47%.

ESCO Technologies Company Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies engineered products and systems for utility, industrial, aerospace, and commercial applications worldwide. The company's Filtration segment supplies filtration and fluid control products, including filter elements, manifolds, assemblies, modules, indicators, custom and standard valves, filters, regulators, actuators, and other related components; and elastomeric-based signature reduction solutions.

