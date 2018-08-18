Sean A. Ebner Sells 1,211 Shares of Trueblue Inc (TBI) Stock

Trueblue Inc (NYSE:TBI) EVP Sean A. Ebner sold 1,211 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.50, for a total value of $34,513.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 13,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $398,686.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NYSE TBI traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.75. 164,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 240,950. The stock has a market cap of $1.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.52 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Trueblue Inc has a 52-week low of $19.30 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Trueblue (NYSE:TBI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The business services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $614.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $601.43 million. Trueblue had a return on equity of 14.66% and a net margin of 2.57%. Trueblue’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.42 EPS. analysts forecast that Trueblue Inc will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TBI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Trueblue from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Trueblue from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 3rd. TheStreet cut Trueblue from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Trueblue in a report on Friday, August 10th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Trueblue in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.75.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,450,585 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $146,894,000 after buying an additional 127,868 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 9.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,546,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,639,000 after buying an additional 209,271 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,647,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,673,000 after buying an additional 10,833 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,249,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,666,000 after buying an additional 78,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Trueblue by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC now owns 798,449 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $21,518,000 after buying an additional 175,325 shares in the last quarter. 94.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Trueblue

TrueBlue, Inc provides contingent staffing, recruitment process outsourcing, and contingent staffing management services in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. It operates through three segments: PeopleReady, PeopleManagement, and PeopleScout. The PeopleReady segment offers a range of staffing solutions for blue-collar, contingent on-demand, and skilled labor in construction, manufacturing and logistics, warehousing and distribution, waste and recycling, hospitality, general labor, and other industries under the Labor Ready, CLP Resources, and Spartan Staffing brands.

