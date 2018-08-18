SCYNEXIS (SCYX) Getting Somewhat Positive Media Coverage, Report Shows

News articles about SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) have trended somewhat positive recently, according to Accern. Accern scores the sentiment of press coverage by reviewing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative one to one, with scores nearest to one being the most favorable. SCYNEXIS earned a coverage optimism score of 0.14 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media coverage about the company an impact score of 46.9599167333175 out of 100, indicating that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near future.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SCYX shares. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright set a $5.00 price objective on SCYNEXIS and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Roth Capital started coverage on SCYNEXIS in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of SCYNEXIS in a report on Friday, August 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SCYNEXIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1.25 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.14.

SCYX stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.37. 91,805 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 522,730. The stock has a market cap of $65.35 million, a PE ratio of -1.36 and a beta of 0.47. SCYNEXIS has a fifty-two week low of $1.05 and a fifty-two week high of $2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 4.30 and a current ratio of 4.30.

SCYNEXIS (NASDAQ:SCYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $0.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.08 million. SCYNEXIS had a negative return on equity of 105.78% and a negative net margin of 12,011.72%. equities research analysts predict that SCYNEXIS will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current year.

SCYNEXIS, Inc, a drug development company, develops and commercializes anti-infectives to address unmet therapeutic needs. It is developing its lead product candidate, SCY-078, as a novel oral and intravenous drug for the treatment of various fungal infections, including serious and life-threatening invasive fungal infections.

