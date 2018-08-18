Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (SWM) Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.43

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc. (NYSE:SWM) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of 0.43 per share on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International has raised its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 6 years. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a dividend payout ratio of 50.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect Schweitzer-Mauduit International to earn $3.67 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 46.9%.

Shares of NYSE:SWM opened at $40.67 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a PE ratio of 12.63, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. Schweitzer-Mauduit International has a twelve month low of $37.05 and a twelve month high of $48.06.

Schweitzer-Mauduit International (NYSE:SWM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 1st. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $270.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $265.35 million. Schweitzer-Mauduit International had a net margin of 4.36% and a return on equity of 19.06%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.88 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Schweitzer-Mauduit International will post 3.38 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Schweitzer-Mauduit International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th.

About Schweitzer-Mauduit International

Schweitzer-Mauduit International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered solutions and advanced materials for various industries worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Engineered Papers and Advanced Materials & Structures. The Engineered Papers segment produces and sells cigarette papers, reconstituted tobacco leaf, and wrapper and binder products to cigarette and cigar manufacturers; and other non-tobacco paper products.

