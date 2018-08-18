Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Has $206.17 Million Stake in Stryker Co. (SYK)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.9% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,220,946 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,244 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Stryker were worth $206,169,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYK. HC Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Stryker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,197,000. Global X Management Co. LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 13.4% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 8,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 992 shares in the last quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 42.2% during the 1st quarter. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,368 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $703,000 after purchasing an additional 1,297 shares in the last quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 24,928 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,011,000 after purchasing an additional 3,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Stryker by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 11,315 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.40% of the company’s stock.

SYK stock opened at $169.98 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market cap of $62.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.62. Stryker Co. has a 1-year low of $137.70 and a 1-year high of $179.84.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical technology company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 26.93% and a net margin of 8.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.53 EPS. equities analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 7.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup upped their price objective on Stryker from $171.00 to $173.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $174.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $184.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $185.00 price objective on shares of Stryker in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Stryker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Stryker has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.43.

About Stryker

Stryker Corporation operates as a medical technology company. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg, and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides implants for use in hip and knee joint replacements, and trauma and extremities surgeries. The MedSurg segment offers surgical equipment and surgical navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment and intensive care disposable products, reprocessed and remanufactured medical devices, and other medical devices for use in various medical specialties.

