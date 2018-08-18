Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. Buys 14,913 Shares of S&P Global Inc (SPGI)

Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in S&P Global Inc (NYSE:SPGI) by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 927,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,913 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $189,129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 800.7% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,795 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 22,042 shares during the last quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new stake in S&P Global in the first quarter worth about $124,000. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 143.4% in the second quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $124,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its stake in S&P Global by 46.4% in the first quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 820 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $156,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC lifted its stake in S&P Global by 20,684.8% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 165,031 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 164,237 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.76% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on SPGI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $228.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $206.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Atlantic Securities downgraded shares of S&P Global from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $186.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of S&P Global from $217.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $202.93.

In related news, SVP Nancy Luquette sold 508 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.50, for a total value of $105,918.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $183,688.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Alexander Matturri, Jr. sold 1,936 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.93, for a total transaction of $381,256.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,871,042.47. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 6,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,292,254 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

S&P Global stock opened at $203.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.75. S&P Global Inc has a fifty-two week low of $149.04 and a fifty-two week high of $217.31. The company has a market cap of $50.63 billion, a PE ratio of 29.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. S&P Global had a net margin of 25.95% and a return on equity of 333.87%. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.72 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that S&P Global Inc will post 8.54 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.03%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc provides independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Ratings, Market and Commodities Intelligence, and S&P Dow Jones Indices. The Ratings segment provides credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

