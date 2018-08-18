Savannah Petroleum (SAVP) Sets New 1-Year Low at $25.00

Shares of Savannah Petroleum PLC (LON:SAVP) hit a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 25 ($0.32) and last traded at GBX 25.20 ($0.32), with a volume of 790961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 25.70 ($0.33).

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Savannah Petroleum in a research report on Wednesday, July 25th.

Savannah Petroleum Company Profile (LON:SAVP)

Savannah Petroleum Plc, an oil and gas company, engages in the exploration of hydrocarbons in the Republic of Niger. The company's principal assets are the R1/R2 and R3/R4 PSC that cover an area of 13,655 km2 located in the Agadem rift basin in South East Niger. Savannah Petroleum Plc was incorporated in 2014 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

