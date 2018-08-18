SatoshiMadness Price Hits $0.0001 on Top Exchanges (MAD)

SatoshiMadness (CURRENCY:MAD) traded flat against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on August 18th. SatoshiMadness has a total market capitalization of $129,304.00 and $0.00 worth of SatoshiMadness was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SatoshiMadness has traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar. One SatoshiMadness coin can now be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Particl (PART) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.98 or 0.00061043 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00010520 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 14.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0288 or 0.00000443 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0968 or 0.00001485 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0434 or 0.00000665 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 32.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0143 or 0.00000220 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Creatio (XCRE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000024 BTC.

SatoshiMadness Profile

SatoshiMadness is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It launched on August 16th, 2015. SatoshiMadness’ total supply is 2,000,683,485 coins. SatoshiMadness’ official Twitter account is @SatoshiMadness

Buying and Selling SatoshiMadness

SatoshiMadness can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SatoshiMadness directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SatoshiMadness should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SatoshiMadness using one of the exchanges listed above.

