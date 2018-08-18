Sapien Reaches Market Capitalization of $0.00 (SPN)

Sapien (CURRENCY:SPN) traded 29.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on August 18th. Sapien has a market cap of $0.00 and $182,289.00 worth of Sapien was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Sapien has traded down 45.3% against the US dollar. One Sapien token can currently be purchased for about $0.0034 or 0.00000053 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX.

Sapien Token Profile

Sapien was first traded on July 19th, 2017. Sapien’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Sapien is /r/sapien and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Sapien’s official message board is blog.sapien.network . Sapien’s official Twitter account is @sapien_network and its Facebook page is accessible here . Sapien’s official website is www.sapien.network

Buying and Selling Sapien

Sapien can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sapien directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sapien should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sapien using one of the exchanges listed above.

