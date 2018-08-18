SAP SE (SAP) Position Raised by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of SAP SE (NYSE:SAP) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 776,566 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 26,212 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in SAP were worth $89,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $102,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $149,000. Icon Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 35.2% during the first quarter. Icon Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SAP by 11,404.8% during the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 190,750 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 189,092 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BSW Wealth Partners bought a new stake in SAP during the second quarter worth approximately $200,000. 4.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SAP stock opened at $116.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $138.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.17. SAP SE has a 1 year low of $99.20 and a 1 year high of $122.74.

SAP (NYSE:SAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The software maker reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98. The firm had revenue of $6 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.90 billion. SAP had a net margin of 17.92% and a return on equity of 18.07%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that SAP SE will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

SAP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised SAP from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $126.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 27th. Barclays dropped their target price on SAP from $134.00 to $128.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of SAP in a research report on Friday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “neutral” rating and issued a price target on shares of SAP in a research report on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of SAP from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.70.

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

