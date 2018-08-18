SAP (SAP) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €117.00 ($132.95) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($110.23) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Commerzbank set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €111.57 ($126.78).

Shares of SAP opened at €101.98 ($115.89) on Tuesday. SAP has a twelve month low of €81.37 ($92.47) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($114.43).

SAP Company Profile

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

