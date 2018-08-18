SAP (SAP) Given a €117.00 Price Target at Societe Generale

Societe Generale set a €117.00 ($132.95) price target on SAP (ETR:SAP) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. UBS Group set a €100.00 ($113.64) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank set a €102.00 ($115.91) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €97.00 ($110.23) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, April 20th. Commerzbank set a €99.00 ($112.50) price target on SAP and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €105.00 ($119.32) price target on SAP and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. SAP presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €111.57 ($126.78).

Shares of SAP opened at €101.98 ($115.89) on Tuesday. SAP has a twelve month low of €81.37 ($92.47) and a twelve month high of €100.70 ($114.43).

SAP SE operates as an enterprise application software, and analytics and business intelligence company worldwide. It offers SAP HANA, which enables businesses to process and analyze live data; SAP Data Hub, a solution that enables businesses to manage data from various sources; SAP Cloud Platform, which enables businesses to connect and integrate applications; SAP BW/4HANA, a data warehouse solution; SAP Leonardo, a system that enables customers to make business sense and opportunity of disruptive technologies; and SAP Analytics Cloud, which leverages the intersection of business intelligence, planning, and predictive analytics.

