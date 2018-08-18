Sanford C. Bernstein Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (HEN3) a €123.00 Price Target

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €123.00 ($139.77) target price on Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares (FRA:HEN3) in a report issued on Wednesday. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on HEN3. DZ Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares in a report on Wednesday, April 18th. Commerzbank set a €132.00 ($150.00) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, April 20th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €109.00 ($123.86) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Baader Bank set a €114.00 ($129.55) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €117.58 ($133.62).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €107.95 ($122.67) on Wednesday. Henkel AG & Co KGaA Preference Shares has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($117.05) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($147.33).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; transport and metal; general industry; electronics; and consumers, craftsmen, and building.

