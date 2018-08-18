SALT (SALT) Price Hits $0.50 on Major Exchanges

SALT (CURRENCY:SALT) traded 7.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 17th. Over the last seven days, SALT has traded down 16.9% against the U.S. dollar. One SALT token can now be bought for about $0.50 or 0.00007579 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Kyber Network, Gate.io, OKEx and IDEX. SALT has a market cap of $34.11 million and approximately $2.26 million worth of SALT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00005393 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003611 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00015325 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000358 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00302786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $10.55 or 0.00161423 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0140 or 0.00000214 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00012201 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 29.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00040214 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

SALT Profile

SALT’s launch date was July 28th, 2017. SALT’s total supply is 120,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 68,764,024 tokens. SALT’s official Twitter account is @SaltLending and its Facebook page is accessible here . SALT’s official website is www.saltlending.com . SALT’s official message board is blog.saltlending.com

Buying and Selling SALT

SALT can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Radar Relay, LATOKEN, IDEX, Liqui, Binance, Kyber Network, OKEx, Gate.io, Huobi and Bittrex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SALT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SALT should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SALT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

