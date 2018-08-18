Salem Media Group Inc (SALM) CEO Acquires $96,435.50 in Stock

Salem Media Group Inc (NASDAQ:SALM) CEO Edward G. Atsinger III acquired 27,553 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 15th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $3.50 per share, with a total value of $96,435.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,553 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $96,435.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

SALM stock opened at $3.55 on Friday. Salem Media Group Inc has a 52 week low of $3.10 and a 52 week high of $6.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The firm has a market cap of $102.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 1.18.

Salem Media Group (NASDAQ:SALM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.16). Salem Media Group had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 1.90%. The business had revenue of $66.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $65.65 million. research analysts anticipate that Salem Media Group Inc will post 0.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 470.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 23,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,000 after acquiring an additional 19,549 shares during the period. LMR Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the second quarter valued at $166,000. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP purchased a new stake in shares of Salem Media Group in the first quarter valued at $182,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 327.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 45,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $206,000 after acquiring an additional 34,881 shares during the period. Finally, Hancock Holding Co. raised its stake in shares of Salem Media Group by 56.6% in the first quarter. Hancock Holding Co. now owns 64,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 23,242 shares during the period. 31.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on SALM. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Salem Media Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Noble Financial lowered shares of Salem Media Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Gabelli reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Salem Media Group in a research report on Wednesday, June 20th.

About Salem Media Group

Salem Media Group, Inc operates as a multimedia company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Broadcast, Digital Media, and Publishing. The company owns and operates radio networks, which produce and distribute talk, news, and music programming to radio stations, as well as sells commercial airtime.

