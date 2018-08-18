Saipem (SAPMF) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Saipem (OTCMKTS:SAPMF) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

According to Zacks, “Saipem S.p.A. provides drilling services as well as engineering, procurement, construction and installation of pipelines and complex projects, onshore and offshore primarily in the oil & gas market. Saipem S.p.A. is headquartered in Milan, Italy. “

Get Saipem alerts:

Separately, Barclays upgraded shares of Saipem from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

SAPMF stock opened at $5.04 on Thursday. Saipem has a 1-year low of $3.71 and a 1-year high of $4.90.

About Saipem

Saipem S.p.A., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the drilling, engineering, procurement, construction, and installation businesses worldwide. The company operates through five divisions: Offshore E&C, Onshore E&C, Offshore Drilling, Onshore Drilling, and Floaters segments. It provides engineering, procurement, project management, and construction services primarily for the oil and gas, complex civil and marine infrastructure, and environmental markets.

See Also: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Saipem (SAPMF)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Saipem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saipem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.