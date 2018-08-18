Saia Inc (SAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.

In other news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $169,260.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $76,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SAIA. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Saia by 64.9% in the second quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,087,522 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,926,000 after acquiring an additional 427,842 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Saia by 505.2% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 390,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,318,000 after purchasing an additional 325,654 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 8.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,561,771 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $287,970,000 after purchasing an additional 278,613 shares during the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC bought a new stake in Saia during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,485,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Saia by 20.7% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,227,739 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $92,266,000 after purchasing an additional 210,732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAIA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,801. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Saia has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $87.05.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

