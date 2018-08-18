Saia Inc (SAIA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saia Inc (NASDAQ:SAIA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $75.50.
SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Saia in a research report on Friday, April 27th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $83.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 12th.
In other news, Director Douglas Wayne Rockel sold 2,093 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.87, for a total value of $169,260.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Jeffrey C. Ward sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.01, for a total transaction of $76,010.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $629,286.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
Shares of SAIA traded up $0.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $77.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 165,101 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,801. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.25 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Saia has a 52-week low of $51.10 and a 52-week high of $87.05.
Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The transportation company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $428.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $416.95 million. Saia had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 13.38%. The company’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. sell-side analysts expect that Saia will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Saia Company Profile
Saia, Inc, through its wholly-owned subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides regional and interregional less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; truckload services; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.
