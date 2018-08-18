Saga PLC (SAGA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Saga PLC (LON:SAGA) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is GBX 174 ($2.22).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Numis Securities restated a “buy” rating on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Peel Hunt restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 195 ($2.49) price objective on shares of Saga in a research report on Thursday, June 21st.

Get Saga alerts:

In other Saga news, insider Patrick O’Sullivan purchased 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 128 ($1.63) per share, for a total transaction of £128,000 ($163,286.13).

SAGA opened at GBX 120 ($1.53) on Friday. Saga has a 1-year low of GBX 108 ($1.38) and a 1-year high of GBX 216.13 ($2.76).

Saga Company Profile

Saga plc engages in insurance, travel, personal finance, healthcare, retirement villages, and media businesses in the United Kingdom. The company operates in three segments: Insurance, Travel, and Emerging Businesses and Central Costs. It offers car, caravan, motorhome, breakdown cover, home, landlord, holiday home, home emergency, pet, travel, boat, health, personal accident, and life insurance, as well as accidental death benefit products.

Featured Article: Dividend

Receive News & Ratings for Saga Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saga and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.