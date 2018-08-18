Ryanair (RYAAY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report published on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.
A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.00.
RYAAY opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $127.61.
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 305.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 94.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 28.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Ryanair Company Profile
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.
