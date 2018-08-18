Ryanair (RYAAY) Given “Buy” Rating at UBS Group

UBS Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) in a report published on Wednesday, www.boersen-zeitung.de reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on RYAAY. BidaskClub raised shares of Ryanair from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 25th. Deutsche Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Ryanair in a report on Tuesday, May 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Ryanair from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 9th. Raymond James cut shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 9th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Ryanair from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, June 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ryanair presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $138.00.

Get Ryanair alerts:

RYAAY opened at $98.30 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. Ryanair has a 12-month low of $94.50 and a 12-month high of $127.61.

Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 21st. The transportation company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Ryanair had a net margin of 18.47% and a return on equity of 29.19%. equities research analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 6.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Ryanair during the 2nd quarter valued at about $371,000. Castleark Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 305.2% in the second quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 10,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after buying an additional 7,690 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 94.6% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,000 after buying an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 2.7% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 561,841 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $64,178,000 after buying an additional 15,020 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Fund Management S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Ryanair by 28.8% in the second quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 24,847 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,838,000 after buying an additional 5,557 shares during the period. 43.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryanair Company Profile

Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, Morocco, and Israel. It also offers various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled services and Internet-related services; and markets accommodation services and travel insurance through its Website, as well as engages in the in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise.

Featured Article: Trading Penny Stocks



Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.