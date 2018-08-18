Russell Investments Group Ltd. Sells 320,050 Shares of Accenture Plc (ACN)

Russell Investments Group Ltd. lowered its position in shares of Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) by 40.6% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 469,094 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 320,050 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $76,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 33,207 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,432,000 after buying an additional 312 shares during the last quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Schulhoff & Co. Inc. now owns 13,938 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Ironwood Investment Counsel LLC now owns 11,108 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 361 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 13,996 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,290,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Accenture by 105.3% in the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 739 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. 69.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ACN stock opened at $164.89 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $108.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.90, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.96. Accenture Plc has a fifty-two week low of $127.26 and a fifty-two week high of $168.95.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 28th. The information technology services provider reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $10.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.04 billion. Accenture had a return on equity of 42.01% and a net margin of 9.76%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. sell-side analysts forecast that Accenture Plc will post 6.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Accenture from $170.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 21st. Pivotal Research set a $180.00 price objective on Accenture and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $176.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price target on shares of Accenture in a research note on Wednesday, April 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their price target on Accenture from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $162.11.

In other Accenture news, insider Ellyn Shook sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $168.02, for a total transaction of $735,087.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 31,707 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,327,410.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Pierre Nanterme sold 32,376 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.39, for a total value of $5,257,538.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 54,357 shares of company stock worth $8,865,112 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services worldwide. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, and enhance business results through industry-specific solutions for communications, media, and high tech industries, as well as for software platforms.

